68 / 365
Duck enjoying the sunset
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
2
0
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
8th July 2023 7:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
golden
,
duck
,
lake
,
florida
Dawn
ace
Lovely glow
July 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
Gorgeous silhouettes
July 11th, 2023
