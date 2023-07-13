Sign up
Previous
69 / 365
White sandy trail through Preserve
Crooked River Perserve
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
3
3
Mark St Clair
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
8
3
3
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
25th June 2023 8:09pm
Tags
sunset
trail
hike
hiking
florida
Mags
Looks great on black!
July 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
great leading line Fav
July 12th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
Lovely!
July 12th, 2023
