Previous
75 / 365
Saturn V Rocket
Full scale Saturn V Rocket with all stages. This thing is massive! It leaves you in awe knowing the amount of power it produced to go into space.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
1
1
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
12th June 2023 1:39pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture to show scale.
July 18th, 2023
