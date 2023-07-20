Sign up
76 / 365
Hot part of the day
I love this capture but it was the most hottest part of the day (as you ca noticed from the flower)
Celebration, Florida
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
2
0
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
112
photos
52
followers
97
following
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
July 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So lovely
July 19th, 2023
