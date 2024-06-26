Previous
Hold On Tight!! by frodob
175 / 365

Hold On Tight!!

Wanted to capture something different besides landscapes, plants, animals, etc. (I think the child in the front is about to come out of the seat!)
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I rely on...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture. You certainly wouldn't catch me on that ride
June 26th, 2024  
KWind ace
Wow... super action shot. I love all the different expressions.
June 26th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Awesome action shot! That young boy is totally hanging on tight, but at least he’s smiling!
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise