Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
175 / 365
Hold On Tight!!
Wanted to capture something different besides landscapes, plants, animals, etc. (I think the child in the front is about to come out of the seat!)
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I rely on...
219
photos
91
followers
150
following
47% complete
View this month »
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
Latest from all albums
171
3
172
4
173
174
5
175
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th June 2024 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ride
,
fast
,
thrill
,
rollercoaster
,
coaster
bkb in the city
Great capture. You certainly wouldn't catch me on that ride
June 26th, 2024
KWind
ace
Wow... super action shot. I love all the different expressions.
June 26th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Awesome action shot! That young boy is totally hanging on tight, but at least he’s smiling!
June 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close