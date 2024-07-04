Previous
Winter Park Clock at Central Park by frodob
183 / 365

Winter Park Clock at Central Park

Winter Park, Florida
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I...
Corinne C ace
I love the focus on this one!
July 4th, 2024  
KWind ace
super shot!
July 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous capture
July 4th, 2024  
amyK ace
Great subject for b&w
July 4th, 2024  
