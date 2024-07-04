Sign up
Previous
183 / 365
Winter Park Clock at Central Park
Winter Park, Florida
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
4
4
Mark St Clair
@frodob
In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I...
Views
8
4
4
365
iPhone 14
29th June 2024 4:38pm
Tags
b&w
,
clock
,
florida
Corinne C
I love the focus on this one!
July 4th, 2024
KWind
super shot!
July 4th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Fabulous capture
July 4th, 2024
amyK
Great subject for b&w
July 4th, 2024
