Previous
Next
Dying (or Dead) Flower by g3xbm
Photo 1984

Dying (or Dead) Flower

This was at Anglesey Abbey earlier. I liked the reflections in the mill leet.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise