Photo 3559
Near Miss
The oars of this rowing boat narrowly missed this swan on the River Avon in Bristol,UK
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
swan
