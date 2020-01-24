Previous
U3AC by g3xbm
Photo 2010

U3AC

Every week I go in to Cambridge for my U3AC course. Being Cambridge we have lots of choice, whether ancient Greek or walking! These pieces of artwork were on the wall of the U3AC offices.
24th January 2020

