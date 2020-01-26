Previous
Next
Daphne by g3xbm
Photo 2012

Daphne

This has a wonderful scent. It was one of my dad's favourites.

See https://www.rhs.org.uk/plants/popular/daphne/growing-guide
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
551% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise