David's Bookshop by g3xbm
Photo 2043

David's Bookshop

This is in Cambridge. It is a secondhand bookshop that has not really changed in 50 years. Many Cambridge bookshops have closed as we all buy more online.
26th February 2020

This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year.
