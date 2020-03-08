Previous
Loop by g3xbm
This will be very very boring for most! It is the matching unit for my tiny indoor loop that has allowed me to be copied in Brazil and the USA via amateur radio despite being only 45cm across and indoors. My power is 10W or less.
