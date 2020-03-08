Sign up
Photo 2054
Loop
This will be very very boring for most! It is the matching unit for my tiny indoor loop that has allowed me to be copied in Brazil and the USA via amateur radio despite being only 45cm across and indoors. My power is 10W or less.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
xbm
@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Tags
loop
