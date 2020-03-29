Previous
Cheese Scones by g3xbm
Photo 2075

Cheese Scones

In these strange times I decided to have a go at making some cheese scones. They turned out really light and great. There are just 2 left!
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
