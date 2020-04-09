Previous
More Cheese Scones by g3xbm
More Cheese Scones

This was my latest batch of cheese scones. There are very few left!
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
