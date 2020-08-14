Previous
Clunch
Clunch

Every 2 months we get this free village magazine in our postbox. It has been going since 1975. It is a mixture of things happening in the village and adverts for local firms. Incidentally "clunch" is a local chalk-like stone used in buildings.
14th August 2020

