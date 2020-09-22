Previous
Reach Village by g3xbm
Reach Village

This is a sleepy village some 2 miles away from home. We went for a walk around the village earlier and picked some blackberries and apples. We also saw a marsh harrier.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
