Mancave? by g3xbm
Photo 2255

Mancave?

This was my workbench at the back of the garage at the old house. It appeared as a FB memory.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
