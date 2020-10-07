Previous
Ducks by g3xbm
Photo 2267

Ducks

On our walk yesterday we saw 4 ducks on this bridge. One flew off before the photo was taken.
7th October 2020

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
621% complete

