Spring Is Coming by g3xbm
Spring Is Coming

In a few days, these daffodils under the tree in our close will be out. Already, the robins are singing out to claim their patch. Spring is on its way. This has seemed a very long winter!
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
