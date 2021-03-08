Previous
Next
Maltings by g3xbm
Photo 2419

Maltings

These are now offices but at one time maltings. They are in our village.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
662% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
Beautiful history FAV
March 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise