Previous
Next
Supermarket Carpark by g3xbm
Photo 2572

Supermarket Carpark

This was the Waitrose carpark. A new Aldi store has been built nearby but it seems to have had little impact so far.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise