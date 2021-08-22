Previous
Next
My Dad 100 Years Ago by g3xbm
Photo 2586

My Dad 100 Years Ago

This photo is almost 100 years old and shows my dad (4th from right, back row) at school. No, I did NOT take the photo!
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
708% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise