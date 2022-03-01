Previous
Ipswich station by g3xbm
Photo 2776

Ipswich station

Last week we went to Ipswich on the train. It was a good sunny day. Today is the first day of spring according to the Met Office. It is a dreary day!
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
