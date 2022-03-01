Sign up
Photo 2776
Ipswich station
Last week we went to Ipswich on the train. It was a good sunny day. Today is the first day of spring according to the Met Office. It is a dreary day!
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
23rd February 2022 11:05am
Tags
ipswich
