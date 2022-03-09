Previous
From the Bridge of Sighs, Cambridge by g3xbm
Photo 2784

From the Bridge of Sighs, Cambridge

Yesterday we walked across the Bridge of Sighs at St John's College in Cambridge. This is the view.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Boxplayer ace
Lovely.
March 9th, 2022  
