Previous
Next
Rotten by g3xbm
Photo 2818

Rotten

This bench was seen at Anglesey Abbey yesterday. Judging by the rot, it looks like this chair has been exposed to the elements too long!
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
772% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise