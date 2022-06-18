Sign up
Photo 2884
More Summer Theatre
Yesterday I posted that a local village held its first G&S performance since the pandemic This was the break time in glorious evening sunshine.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
2884
photos
18
followers
28
following
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
Views
5
365
MRD-LX1
17th June 2022 9:02pm
Tags
g&s
