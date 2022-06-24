Previous
Rose Pride by g3xbm
Photo 2890

Rose Pride

This house in our village always has an amazing collection of roses. They always look splendid.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

@g3xbm
Michelle
I bet it smells lovely to walk past!
June 24th, 2022  
