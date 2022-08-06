Previous
Online Order by g3xbm
Photo 2933

Online Order

We tried to get some Calvados from several places and failed, so we bought some online from Morrisons as well as several other things. We got this free gift with the order.
6th August 2022

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
803% complete

Monica
How nice!
August 6th, 2022  
