50th Wedding Anniversary by g3xbm
Photo 2934

50th Wedding Anniversary

It was good to share in our friend's 50th wedding anniversary celebrations. The weather was glorious, so we were in their garden.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
