Photo 2935
Coffee time
We always do housework on Monday morning. We have a cup of coffee at the end.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
coffee
housework
Boxplayer
ace
Nice way to do it.
August 8th, 2022
