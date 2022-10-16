Previous
The Very Last by g3xbm
Photo 3004

The Very Last

Our last remaining butcher in the village closed a few weeks ago. These sausages were the last we had.
Sue Cooper ace
That's very sad. Those sausages look good.
October 16th, 2022  
