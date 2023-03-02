Previous
Re-thatching by g3xbm
Photo 3140

Re-thatching

This was in the village of Dalham, near Newmarket, a few days ago.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

xbm

@g3xbm
Lesley ace
Fascinating to watch
March 1st, 2023  
