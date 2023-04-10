Previous
Fickle Month by g3xbm
Photo 3179

Fickle Month

April is a strange month in the UK. Some days it can be warm and other days cold. Today, we had showers and sunshine including this double rainbow photographed in haste though the lounge window. Five minutes later it had gone.
10th April 2023

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
870% complete

