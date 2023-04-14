Sign up
Photo 3183
Edward Heath's Home
The photo is gap filling. Apparently I had a gap last week. This is where the British Prime Minister lived in Salisbury.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
heath
,
salisbury
