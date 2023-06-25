Previous
Cockchafer Beetle by g3xbm
Cockchafer Beetle

Whilst gardening, I saw this beetle in the honeysuckle. I think it was a cockchafer beetle that I don't recall seeing since the 1960s. The photo is zoomed in so is not of great quality.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

