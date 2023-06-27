Previous
UK Fuel by g3xbm
Photo 3256

UK Fuel

This is the price per litre in our village. It was 199.9 for diesel. Last week it was 9p less expensive in Hereford. Somebody is ripping someone off?
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

