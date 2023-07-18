Previous
Medieval Stained Glass by g3xbm
Photo 3278

Medieval Stained Glass

Ely Cathedral has mostly 19th century stained glass. Apparently this IS medieval and was once in Rouen Cathedral in France. It was bought as it was no longer wanted after the French Revolution.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

