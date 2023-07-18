Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3278
Medieval Stained Glass
Ely Cathedral has mostly 19th century stained glass. Apparently this IS medieval and was once in Rouen Cathedral in France. It was bought as it was no longer wanted after the French Revolution.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3278
photos
26
followers
23
following
898% complete
View this month »
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
Photo Details
Views
15
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
18th July 2023 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
medieval
,
ely
,
rouen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close