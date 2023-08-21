Sign up
Photo 3312
Bill and Ben
On our walk yesterday around the village of Reach we saw this sunflower poking over a wall. For some reason it reminds me of the little weed in Bill and Ben the Flower Pot Men. This was a famous TV show for children in my childhood in the UK.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
20th August 2023 8:23am
sunflower
