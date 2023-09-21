Sign up
What IS it?
This blob about 6cm across and soft and squishy appeared at the top of our drive this morning. I said to my wife that if little green men appear to tell them we are friendly. I am sure there must be a very rational answer, but it left us puzzled.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
ufo
,
blob
