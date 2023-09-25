Previous
Our Leaning Tree! by g3xbm
Photo 3347

Our Leaning Tree!

You can see where the prevailing wind blows from!! Outside our house we put the cones out a few days a week to stop the car being blocked in. Most days it is very quiet.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

