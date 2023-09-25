Sign up
Our Leaning Tree!
You can see where the prevailing wind blows from!! Outside our house we put the cones out a few days a week to stop the car being blocked in. Most days it is very quiet.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
tree
