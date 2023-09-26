Previous
Corfu Some Years Ago by g3xbm
Corfu Some Years Ago

This photo was taken some years ago at about this time of year when we were on holiday in Corfu, Greece. It shows the fruit for sale in the streets in the Old Town.
