All Change by g3xbm
Photo 3349

All Change

Almost a year ago the last butcher in our village closed after 150 years. Nobody wanted the business when the last occupier retired. They are knocking it about and it will probably be more houses. One for the visual diary.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

