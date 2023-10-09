Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3361
Mis-shapen, but home grown
One of our friends gave us some plants grown from seeds in a pepper. She has had no luck, but one of ours has grown into a real pepper. It has been on a windowsill most of the time.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3361
photos
26
followers
23
following
920% complete
View this month »
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
Photo Details
Views
14
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
8th October 2023 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pepper
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close