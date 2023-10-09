Previous
Mis-shapen, but home grown by g3xbm
Mis-shapen, but home grown

One of our friends gave us some plants grown from seeds in a pepper. She has had no luck, but one of ours has grown into a real pepper. It has been on a windowsill most of the time.
