University of the Third Age by g3xbm
Photo 3417

University of the Third Age

Every Thursday I attend a talk about the Low Countries as part of my U3A course. We are lucky in Cambridge as there is wide range of things to choose from. Often these are taken by ex Cambridge University lecturers!
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

