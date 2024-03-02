Previous
Secret Door by g3xbm
Photo 3506

Secret Door

When our children were little they used to open this door and climb the spiral stairs leading to a high opening overlooking the nave of our church. Sadly it is now locked (elf and safety). Nanny state? Afraid of being sued?
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

