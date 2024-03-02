Sign up
Photo 3506
Secret Door
When our children were little they used to open this door and climb the spiral stairs leading to a high opening overlooking the nave of our church. Sadly it is now locked (elf and safety). Nanny state? Afraid of being sued?
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
1st March 2024 2:51pm
Tags
church
