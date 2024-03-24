Sign up
Previous
Photo 3528
Spring
This windmill right next door has been on very many times!! However with the blue sky behind and the tree just coming into leaf it really looks like spring.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Photo Details
Tags
spring
,
windmill
Lesley
ace
It really does. A chill wind today though. Lovely shot.
March 23rd, 2024
