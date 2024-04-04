Previous
Company in Bed by g3xbm
Photo 3539

I was “babysitting “ at my son’s house as he had a late gig in London and stayed over. Mind you, his children are now well past the nappy stage!! His 🐈‍⬛ cats kept me company in bed!
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

