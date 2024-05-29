Sign up
Previous
Photo 3594
Sean Henry Statues
Ely Cathedral has many of these statues large and small by Sean Henry on display such as this one. Some are extremely realistic as this one.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
0
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3594
photos
30
followers
24
following
984% complete
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
Views
13
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th May 2024 3:01pm
Tags
statue
,
ely
