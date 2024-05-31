Previous
King’s College Chapel by g3xbm
Photo 3596

King’s College Chapel

This is the fan vaulting in the roof of King’s College Chapel in Cambridge.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
985% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise