Wood Wasp? by g3xbm
Wood Wasp?

This was on the garage door earlier. I think it’s a wood wasp. It’s about 3cm long.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
Lesley ace
Nice capture. Maybe a crane fly?
October 10th, 2024  
